Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Join us on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 p.m. for a live conversation with author Scot Lehigh. Scot will sit down with a Morning Sentinel reporter to talk about his new book, “Just East of Nowhere“, his career and more.

Scot Lehigh, who graduated from Shead High School in Eastport, Maine, earned degrees at Colby College and the University of Massachusetts at Boston. Lehigh is a long-time reporter and columnist for The Boston Globe. He has also worked as a reporter at The Times Record of Brunswick and The Boston Phoenix, where he was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. He now splits his time between Cape Elizabeth and Boston.

