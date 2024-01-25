Singer and songwriter Amy Allen, a 2010 Waynflete graduate, continues to add to her songwriting credits with a new Justin Timberlake track released on Thursday called “Selfish.”
The song is about a man intent on keeping the woman he loves close by to avoid jealousy. It’s on the forthcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was,” Timberlake’s first since 2018, due out March 15. Allen declined to be interviewed about the song Thursday and wouldn’t say whether she contributed to others on the album.
Timberlake is also the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
In an Instagram post, Allen thanked Timberlake for “bringing me into ur creative world and letting me be part of this next chapter.” The other co-writers on the track are Cirkut, Louis Bell and Theron Thomas.
Allen, who grew up in Windham and South Portland, has written or co-written songs for Halsey, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles, among others. In 2022, she was nominated for a Grammy for Songwriter of the Year.
