<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills’ independent commission investigating the Lewiston shootings is holding its first meeting in Augusta Monday morning.

The meeting began at 9 a.m. with an executive session to discuss the hiring of staff. The public portion of the meeting it set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Health and Human Services Committee room in the Cross Building at the State House complex.

Members are expected to focus largely on how the committee plans to conduct the review and determine the facts that led to the tragedy and the response during and following the shootings.

The commission is chaired by Daniel Wathen, a former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, and includes several former judges and prosecutors, as well as a forensic psychologist and a psychiatrist.

It is tasked with investigating the facts surrounding the shootings in which gunman Robert Card killed 18 people in two locations in Lewiston on Oct. 25. Areas to be examined include Card’s background and mental health history, and the law enforcement response before and after the shootings. Card was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a trailer in Lisbon on Oct. 27.

A timeline for the commission’s work hasn’t been set, though Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey said it should “conduct its work with a due sense of urgency, guided by, above all else, the pursuit of facts and the necessary time that may take.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: