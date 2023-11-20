A Maine man who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in Lebanon this year is suing a woman in federal court for allegedly violating an agreement they reached to protect his anonymity.

The man, who is suing under the name “John Doe” is alleging that a Sara Smith in Massachusetts violated a non-disclosure agreement the two signed to avoid “the irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover” his identity and assets.

Smith and Doe share a daughter, according to the complaint. When Smith signed the agreement, Doe agreed to offer her support and “ongoing security resources,” the complaint states.

He is suing Smith for at least $100,000 in compensatory damages, alleging she shared “protected subject matter” with Doe’s father and stepmother around September. He further alleges the information has reached other third parties as a result, including his sister.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 14 in U.S. District Court in Portland, shines a sliver of light on an otherwise mysterious case. A magistrate judge granted his request to sue anonymously.

Hometown Gas & Grill owner Fred Cotreau confirmed in mid-January that his store had sold the winning ticket, the first winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine and the fourth-largest ever.

The winner claimed the prize in February through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, but no other information was released. A database search for companies with the LaKoma name in Maine and elsewhere did not turn up any entities with a likely connection to the winner, who overcame odds of 1 in 302.6 million to snag the jackpot.

The winner chose to take the prize in a one-time cash payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.

