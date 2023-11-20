A Maine man who bought the winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket in Lebanon this year is suing a woman in federal court for allegedly violating an agreement they reached to protect his anonymity.
The man, who is suing under the name “John Doe” is alleging that a Sara Smith in Massachusetts violated a non-disclosure agreement the two signed to avoid “the irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover” his identity and assets.
Smith and Doe share a daughter, according to the complaint. When Smith signed the agreement, Doe agreed to offer her support and “ongoing security resources,” the complaint states.
He is suing Smith for at least $100,000 in compensatory damages, alleging she shared “protected subject matter” with Doe’s father and stepmother around September. He further alleges the information has reached other third parties as a result, including his sister.
The lawsuit, filed Nov. 14 in U.S. District Court in Portland, shines a sliver of light on an otherwise mysterious case. A magistrate judge granted his request to sue anonymously.
Hometown Gas & Grill owner Fred Cotreau confirmed in mid-January that his store had sold the winning ticket, the first winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine and the fourth-largest ever.
The winner claimed the prize in February through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, but no other information was released. A database search for companies with the LaKoma name in Maine and elsewhere did not turn up any entities with a likely connection to the winner, who overcame odds of 1 in 302.6 million to snag the jackpot.
The winner chose to take the prize in a one-time cash payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.