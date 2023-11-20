BATH — After six days in court, closing arguments have begun in the murder trial of Tyon Shuron.

Shuron, 46, of Augusta, is accused of killing Andrew Sherman in his Richmond home in the early hours of Sept. 29, 2019.

Jennifer Ackerman, assistant attorney general, addressed the jury in Sagadahoc County Superior Court on Monday, tying together physical and electronic evidence gathered in the months following Sherman’s death. Prosecutors say Shuron went to great lengths to eliminate any indication that he had traveled with his girlfriend, Chanda Lilly, to Richmond on that night for a fatal confrontation over explicit photos Sherman took of Lilly.

They also drew a picture of Shuron as a man who manipulated Lilly during the course of their relationship. And it was only once they were separated that Lilly told police what it happened that night.

Ackerman finished her presentation late Monday morning. Shuron’s defense is expected to make its closing argument Monday afternoon.

In addition to the murder charge, Shuron has also been charged with felony murder — causing a death during an attempt to burglarize, murder or commit other crimes — and witness tampering for his communications to Lilly while they were both being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

