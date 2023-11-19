A Portland woman was charged with aggravated assault Saturday afternoon after police responded to a report of a stabbing, according to the Portland Police Department.

Police responded to an incident at 195 Kennebec St. at 2:06 p.m. when witnesses reported a person approached a car with a large knife and appeared to stab a person multiple times as the person was in a vehicle.

Marwa Mohammed, 21, was also charged with possession of 2.5 grams of cocaine base, according to a statement released Sunday from Brad Nadeau of the Portland Police Department.

The suspect fled and was later stopped in Westbrook with assistance from the Westbrook Police Department, and brought in for questioning, police said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to Maine Medical Center, police said.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information who might assist in this case to call police at 207-874-8575.

Advertisement

To provide information anonymously, call 207-874-8584 and leave a message on the department’s crime tip line. People can also test the keyword “PPDME” and the message to 847411 (TIP411).

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous