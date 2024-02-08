Weekend meals are all about getting out of your routine and trying something new, which you can do right in Gorham. Cafe Iaiá Brazil is serving up street food from the South American nation for breakfast and lunch. Why have a french fry when you can have a yuca bite?

Now that your belly’s full, get ready to belt out “Bittersweet” by Big Head Todd and the Monsters, playing Thursday night at the State Theatre.

Wait. What? The Harlem Globetrotters are also in Portland on Thursday? It’s entirely true, and there are still tickets available. Nothing but net, Sweet Georgia Brown!

Theater fans, you’ll make the right choice by seeing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Portland Stage. You can catch the silliness all weekend long.

For some Friday night weirdness, head to Space for a 7 p.m. screening of the experimental film “She Is Conann,” a bizarre reimagining of the Barbarian’s story.

On Saturday night, there are two ways to see women athletes displaying their strength. Head to Space for the Lovers VS. Fighters arm wrestling match or to Happy Wheels for a Maine Roller Derby bout. Either way, you win.

The weekend forecast, especially on Saturday, sure is looking fabulous. Get some air with a visit to Timber Point in Biddeford. Its 100 idyllic acres await you, and you’d be wise to bring some binoculars for bird watching. Need other hiking ideas? We’ve got plenty.

