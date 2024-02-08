Clockwise from bottom, pao de queijo, yuca bites, chicken and cheese pastel, and creamy cilantro, garlic-lime and spicy tomato sauces from Iaiá Brazil. Photo by Leslie Bridgers

Weekend meals are all about getting out of your routine and trying something new, which you can do right in Gorham. Cafe Iaiá Brazil is serving up street food from the South American nation for breakfast and lunch. Why have a french fry when you can have a yuca bite?

Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Photo by Kirsten Cohen

Now that your belly’s full, get ready to belt out “Bittersweet” by Big Head Todd and the Monsters, playing Thursday night at the State Theatre.

The Harlem Globetrotters in action. Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com

Wait. What? The Harlem Globetrotters are also in Portland on Thursday? It’s entirely true, and there are still tickets available. Nothing but net, Sweet Georgia Brown!

Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper, Ross Cowan and Erica Murphy in “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Portland Stage. Photo by James A. Hadley/Portland Stage

Theater fans, you’ll make the right choice by seeing “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Portland Stage. You can catch the silliness all weekend long.

Christa Théret as on of the many Conanns in “She is Conann.” Photo courtesy of Altered Innocence Films

For some Friday night weirdness, head to Space for a 7 p.m. screening of the experimental film “She Is Conann,” a bizarre reimagining of the Barbarian’s story.

Maine Roller Derby. Photo by Jim Vernier

On Saturday night, there are two ways to see women athletes displaying their strength. Head to Space for the Lovers VS. Fighters arm wrestling match or to Happy Wheels for a Maine Roller Derby bout. Either way, you win.

A feature on Timber Point, a large preserve protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The Timber Trail is 1.4 miles and leads out to the waterfront overlooking Goose Rocks Beach and Timber Island. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

The weekend forecast, especially on Saturday, sure is looking fabulous. Get some air with a visit to Timber Point in Biddeford. Its 100 idyllic acres await you, and you’d be wise to bring some binoculars for bird watching. Need other hiking ideas? We’ve got plenty.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles