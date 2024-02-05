Big Head Todd and the Monsters
8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Rock band Big Head Todd and The Monsters released its debut album in 1989 and a dozen have followed, along with six live ones. Singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior” are among the band’s best known songs. The Colorado-based act has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre 32 times and has amassed a legion of devoted fans. Founding member Todd Park Mohr’s vocals are as strong as ever, and you can expect a solid night of music.
Maia Sharp & Antje Duvekot
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
Here’s a chance to see two accomplished female musicians on the same night. Nashville’s Maia Sharp and Boston’s Antje Duvekot are well-regarded singer-songwriters with extensive catalogs who released new albums last year – “Restless Thoughts” and “New Wild West,” respectively. Sharp and Duvekot have never played a show together but are teaming up for a handful of them. Here’s hoping they collaborate on a tune or two.
Jontavious Willis
8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Georgia-based blues musician Jontavious Willis’ star continues to rise. His 2019 album “Spectacular Glass” made a splash on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart, and a few years before that, blues legend Taj Mahal invited Willis to join him during a 2015 performance. With tracks like “Daddy’s Dough,” “Jon’s Boogie” and “Low Down Ways,” the show at One Longfellow Square will likely be one for the books.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.