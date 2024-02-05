Big Head Todd and the Monsters

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $39.50 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Rock band Big Head Todd and The Monsters released its debut album in 1989 and a dozen have followed, along with six live ones. Singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior” are among the band’s best known songs. The Colorado-based act has played Red Rocks Amphitheatre 32 times and has amassed a legion of devoted fans. Founding member Todd Park Mohr’s vocals are as strong as ever, and you can expect a solid night of music.

Maia Sharp & Antje Duvekot

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Here’s a chance to see two accomplished female musicians on the same night. Nashville’s Maia Sharp and Boston’s Antje Duvekot are well-regarded singer-songwriters with extensive catalogs who released new albums last year – “Restless Thoughts” and “New Wild West,” respectively. Sharp and Duvekot have never played a show together but are teaming up for a handful of them. Here’s hoping they collaborate on a tune or two.

Jontavious Willis

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Georgia-based blues musician Jontavious Willis’ star continues to rise. His 2019 album “Spectacular Glass” made a splash on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart, and a few years before that, blues legend Taj Mahal invited Willis to join him during a 2015 performance. With tracks like “Daddy’s Dough,” “Jon’s Boogie” and “Low Down Ways,” the show at One Longfellow Square will likely be one for the books.

