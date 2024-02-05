Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

7 p.m. Friday & Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $24 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The internationally known Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival will take over the State Theatre for two nights of incredible films with different offerings each night. All told, 16 films will be shown, all with stunning cinematography and all capturing footage of mountain sports and experiences that will have you on the edge of your seat. Selections include “Eternal Flame” from Switzerland, “Fuego” from France and “Subterranean” from Canada.

International Open Mic Valentine Extravaganza

7 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $5 to $25 suggested donation. mayostreetarts.org

Love will be in the air during the International Open Mic session at Mayo Street Arts. Get an early start on Valentine’s Day with a night of music, poetry and more performed by international and American artists who reside in the Portland area. The evening will include veteran and emerging performers with a handful of open mic slots sprinkled in. Interested in performing? Reach out to event coordinator Jenny Van West via jennyvanwestmusic@gmail.com.

Maine Roller Derby: Spread the Love

5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels, 3 Chabot St., Westbrook, $12, deaf, hard of hearing and kids under 12 free. mainerollerderby.com

If you’ve never seen the action-packed sport of flat-track roller derby, grab some tickets and buckle up. The Spread the Love bout features the Maine Roller Derby teams The Shipwreckers and the R.I.P. Tides. Regardless of who racks up the most points, everyone wins because the bouts are a blast for fans. Maine Roller Derby is partnering with the University of Southern Maine ASL Interpreting Program to provide ASL interpretation for this bout. Expect a family-friendly evening with food and drinks available for purchase and a chance to meet the skaters.

SLAP presents: Lovers VS. Fighters

8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. space538.org

Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland presents a wild night of fierce and fun competition in the form of a Valentine’s Day-themed brawl. The beneficiary of the evening’s action is the nonprofit Through These Doors and its mission to end domestic violence in Cumberland County. The festivities include costumes, theme songs, entourages, rivalries and, of course, arm wrestling. SLAP is the local chapter of a national collective of women who love to combine strength, theatre and philanthropy.

