‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 5 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 25, 2 p.m. March 3. Mad Horse Theater Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay what you decide. madhorse.com

Here’s a chance to see a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Written by Will Arbery, “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” centers on what happens to the friendship of four young conservative adults when a political discussion spirals out of control. The play is a case study for what it would take to find middle ground in our divisive country.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 25. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $20 to $27. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage kicks off its 2024 season with an award-winning play that bursts with physical comedy and features a set that literally falls apart. A classic play within a play, “The Play That Goes Wrong” dives headfirst into the myriad disasters that cast members encounter, including faulty props and forgotten lines. Expect a wild ride that never lets up.

Shrek Rave

9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $27 in advance, $32 day of show, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

It’s been more than 20 years since the first “Shrek” film was released and several sequels have followed. Now, Shrek rave dance parties have been popping up all over North America and Europe. DJs spin the many songs from the “Shrek” soundtracks, and there are Shrek-themed performances. You’re encouraged to dress up as your favorite “Shrek” character. Be sure to carbo load with a big stack of waffles and come ready to dance.

Swaportunity

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. oxbowbeer.com

Get a jump on spring cleaning by attacking your closet for a good cause. Swaportunity is a fun clothing swap happening at Oxbow Blending & Bottling. Bring in all of your unwanted clothing, and while enjoying a tasty beer, you can peruse what everyone else brought in and grab something fabulous. Best of all, the leftovers will be donated to the nonprofit Maine Needs and its mission to help individuals and families meet basic needs by providing donated clothing, hygiene products and other necessities. Please consider specifically bringing cold-weather coats and accessories, as there’s always a huge need.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »