Maine’s top public safety officials defended the police response to last week’s attacks in Lewiston during a radio interview Friday, saying the safety of officers was a factor in decisions that may have prolonged the 48-hour search for the shooter.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck also said the requirements of the state’s yellow flag law prevented Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies from seizing Lewiston shooter Robert Card’s guns in September after being warned about his mental health and access to weapons.

“I think the system is working currently,” Sauschuck said during an interview on Maine Public’s “Maine Calling” radio program. “Could it be better? Sure.”

Answering questions from host Jennifer Rooks and several callers from around the state, Sauschuck and Maine State Police Col. William Ross staunchly defended law enforcement’s response to last week’s shootings in the face of recent criticism that police should have done more to stop Card before he shot 18 people on October 25 — and acted more quickly to find his body sooner after the massacre.

The army reservist was found nearly 48 hours after the shootings about a mile from his abandoned car and in an area that had been searched the day before. Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Office of the Medical Examiner said Friday. But it has not determined how long Card was dead before he was found.

As more details emerged in recent days about the multiple warnings police and the Army Reserves received about Card’s declining mental health, irrational behavior, and threats of violence in the months before the shooting, experts and lawmakers and others have questioned why police didn’t do more to stop him. Critics of the police response have said Card was a prime candidate for the Maine’s yellow flag law, which allows law enforcement to temporarily confiscate deadly weapons from individuals medical professionals deem threats to themselves or others.

On Friday, Sauschuck acknowledged that the law poses more challenges to police than would a red flag law, which allows family members or police to directly obtain a court order to seize weapons from a dangerous person without waiting for a medical evaluation.

Under the current statute, a Sagadahoc deputy who attempted to perform two wellness checks on Card in September was unable to take him into protective custody and move forward with yellow flag proceedings because Card never answered the door, Sauschuck said. He said the deputy did the right thing by not attempting to force his way into Card’s home, where he suspected Card may have been hiding, based only on reports from his Army Reserve unit that Card had threatened to carry out mass shootings.

“Based on my experience and training, that’s not enough to force the door or do anything else that’s going to put everybody in harm’s way at that particular time,” he said, echoing comments made by Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry earlier this week.

But even as he pointed to the apparent failure of the yellow flag law to stop Card, he stood by it as a policy. He pointed to the number of times it’s been implemented since its inception in 2021 — 83 times as of Friday morning — as evidence that it’s keeping Mainers safe. While he suggested legislators would likely have a busy session reexamining the state’s gun safety and behavioral health policies, he did not give his opinion about changes he would like to see implemented.

Sauschuck and Ross offered a full-throated defense of their agency’s actions during the 48-hour manhunt for the shooter, which ended with the discovery of the Card’s body in a parking lot about a mile from where police discovered his car.

Responding directly to the Portland Press Herald’s reporting that there was a delay of some 12 hours before tracking began from Robert Card’s abandoned vehicle at a Lisbon boat launch, Sauschuck and Ross stood by the decision to wait until daylight the next morning because of the “risk-reward calculation” commanders made with a potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose.

“I wish this thing was wrapped up in 48 minutes instead of 48 hours,” Ross said. “But I think those decisions protected the people that were involved in that search, and I think that’s important too.”

It’s unclear when exactly Card shot himself. According to a spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Examiner, Card’s autopsy is complete, but the trauma from his fatal wound may make it difficult to determine when he died. It may be several months before the office releases their final report.

This story will be updated.

