Eight weeks after the body of a Freeport woman was discovered near the Home Depot in South Portland, police have arrested Gary Mariner, 65, and charged him with her murder.

The body of Danielle Goodwin, 52, was discovered on the evening of Sept. 5, off Clark’s Pond Road in South Portland. On Thursday, investigators with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Mariner of West Newfield and arrested him early Friday morning in Saco, according to a release from the Maine State Police.

Mariner is expected to make an initial appearance in York County District Court on Nov. 6.

Goodwin was a well-known for her support of people in the area’s recovery community. As someone in long-term recovery from substance use disorder, she mentored many others.

This story will be updated.

