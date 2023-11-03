AUGUSTA – A 15-year-old Augusta boy has been issued a summons on a felony charge of terrorizing following a report that a student brought a weapon to Cony High School.

On Thursday, Augusta’s high school and the Capital Area Technical Center were locked down shortly after 11 a.m., as school and police officials investigated the claim.

According to a news release issued later Thursday, the student involved was quickly contained.

While police didn’t say if a weapon had been found, they confirmed there was no threat to students, staff or the community.

On Friday, administrators at the school sent out a note describing what happened on Thursday.

“After a thorough investigation, the evidence shows that a holster that resembled a gun was brought to school,” the note reads. “The holster, which part of it looked like a gun (sic), was shown to several students. The students were told that it was a gun.”

A student reported that to school staff and the school resource officer around lunchtime.

“We can assure you,” the note continued, “that our security protocols and safety measures were activated and our school remains a safe and secure environment for all students and staff.”

All after-school activities, including two playoff soccer games, were canceled. Classes were expected to resume Friday with a police presence.

That incident was one of several threats reported across the state Thursday that resulted in shelter-in-place orders and school closures.

Students and staff across the Topsham-based Maine School Administrative District 75 were ordered to shelter in place Thursday morning after a Caribou man allegedly threatened to bring a gun to an elementary school in the district.

Adam Green, 36, was arrested in Fort Fairfield and charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of harassment, Topsham police said. Green reportedly had some sort of conflict with a former student.

In Skowhegan, a person was taken into custody after a parent of a student enrolled in the Community Regional Charter School threatened a staff member. No details about that detention were released Thursday.

As a result, classes at Dimensions Academy in Cornville and Creative Children’s Academy and Overman Academy were canceled for the day. Classes were expected to resume Friday.

In northern Maine, Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle was put in lockdown Thursday, but by 10:30 a.m., college officials said via Facebook that the situation had been resolved and classes were resuming.

