Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room, run by the Franciscans of Bucksport, closed permanently this week after one of its founders died.

The closure was announced in a post on the Friars’ Brewhouse Facebook page on Thursday. According to the post, one of the Franciscans filed a missing person report with the Bucksport police on Wednesday.

Later Wednesday afternoon, police informed the brothers at the friary that they found Brother Donald Paul Martel dead in his car, which was parked at the Jacob Buck Pond Boat Launch. Police said Martel had apparently died Tuesday. He was 66.

The Facebook post noted that the brothers had posted a “permanently closed” sign in the window of the tap room.

“We thank all of our patrons and friends who have supported our endeavors over the years,” the social media post said. “The stark reality is that…now that the taproom is closed our income has ended with it. We really could use your assistance. If anyone could commit to making a monthly contribution in any amount to help support Brother Kenneth and Brother Stephen it would be greatly appreciated.”

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page the friary set up for donations had raised more than $4,600 toward a $50,000 goal.

The friars first opened the tap room in 2018. According to the Bangor Daily News, Martel had grappled with health issues in the last few years, and underwent a quadruple bypass in 2019 that forced the tap room to close for three months.

The friars could not immediately be reached for comment.

