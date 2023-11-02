Police only searched the main building of a Lisbon recycling business once before later finding the body of Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card in a trailer at a nearby parking lot owned by the company, about a mile away from where the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned at a boat launch.

That’s according to a detailed itinerary of the 48-hour search released Thursday by authorities, shedding new light on the sprawling manhunt and numerous unfounded tips about his whereabouts.

Card, who killed 18 people and wounded 13 others on Oct. 25, was eventually found dead at 7:45 p.m. Friday inside a trailer at an overflow parking lot owned by a recycling company in Lisbon he previously worked for.

The timeline released Thursday by the Maine Department of Public Safety indicates the main building of the recycling center, which is about a mile away from where Card’s vehicle was found abandoned near a boat launch, was only searched once by police sometime the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 26. Police did not return to that area again until the owner of the Maine Recycling Corp. told them late Friday to also check the overflow parking lot.

A search warrant affidavit filed by authorities says that when police asked Card’s brother where the shooting suspect might go, the brother “said Maine Recycling where Robert had worked,” and that Card had had an issue with an employee there. Police spoke with the manager of Maine Recycling “and they were not aware of Robert having any problems with a co-worker,” the affidavit states.

In the aftermath of the Lewiston shooting, Maine State Police learned Card’s vehicle was discovered at a Lisbon boat launch at 10:08 p.m. amid tactical coordination. Tactical teams arrived at the Paper Mill Trail boat launch at 10:23 p.m., where 30 to 40 police officers were surrounding the Card’s vehicle. Within an hour, law enforcement reported the rifle and magazines inside the car, sent a helicopter to track a heat signature along the trail and and searched the surrounding woods.

Tactical teams and law enforcement agencies — including the Maine Information and Analysis Center and all major crime unit detectives — began following leads across the state, all of which were dead ends.

Meanwhile, law enforcement also began a search for Card’s ex-wife due to concerns that he would visit her residence and she was in danger. They eventually located her in Auburn at 6:40 a.m. the next morning.

Maine State Police report in the timeline that law enforcement teams and agencies were assigned different search tactics the next morning, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m. Police dogs were brought on to search nearby woods and police served a search warrant “at a residence in Bowdoin.”

The rest of the search entailed following different leads, three of which were detailed as “false.” Police searched areas in Lewiston, Monmouth, Bowdoin, Brunswick and Lisbon, including the Androscoggin River in Lisbon and the Brookfield Power Dam in Brunswick.

Among those assignments, law enforcement searched the main building of the Maine Recycling Center sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. According to the itinerary, law enforcement didn’t search the Maine Recycling Center again until they found Card’s body at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Maine State Police did not specify when law enforcement received a tip about the overflow lot from the owner of the Maine Recycling Center.

This story will be updated.

