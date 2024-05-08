Rebecca Jauch, a first-term Democrat representing Topsham, resigned Monday from her seat in the House of Representatives, further narrowing her party’s majority as lawmakers return to Augusta to cast important override votes on vetoes issued by Gov. Janet Mills.

Jauch said in a letter to House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, that she was resigning immediately to take a job with the National Marine Fisheries Service. Taking the position in the federal agency’s Office of Sustainable Fisheries prohibits her from serving in elected office, she said.

Jauch, who served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, thanked her supporters and constituents.

“It has been a great honor to serve my community and the people of Maine,” she said in her letter. “To everyone who offered me support and guidance during my term, I am deeply grateful.”

Jauch’s early departure will not affect the fall elections because she had not filed papers to seek reelection.

Democrats will return to Augusta Friday with a smaller majority than when they began the session.

In addition to Jauch’s early departure in District 51, Rep. Lynne Williams, D-Bar Harbor, resigned from her District 14 seat in April, citing “an unexpected professional opportunity that is not compatible with the Legislature.”

Democrats now control 78 of the 151 seats in the House, while Republicans control 68 and independents hold two seats.

