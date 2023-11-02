Several schools and college campus across Maine were put in lockdowns Thursday after a series of threats.

MSAD 75 lifted a shelter in place order just before 1 p.m. Thursday. The students and staff members of every school in the district had been ordered to shelter in place that morning after a Caribou man allegedly threatened to bring a gun to an unnamed elementary school in the district.

In a later email to the school community interim Superintendent Heidi O’Leary said “the man in question is now in custody.”

In an earlier email to the school , interim O’Leary said Topsham police informed her that a man from Caribou had some sort of conflict with a former student. The man threatened to find where the former student lives and bring a weapon to a school.

She said no school or students were identified by name.

“I want to stress that there is no indication of any immediate danger to students and staff, but we are taking precautionary safety measures,” she said.

In an email to families, Bowdoinham Community School Principal Christopher Lajoie said “we’re doing just fine at the school.”

He said classes were continuing while a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Deputy was parked outside.

The district did dismiss students who attend Region 10 Technical High School, according to an email sent to parents.

MSAD 75 includes school in Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoinham and Bowdoin, where 40-year-old Robert Card lived before killing 18 people in a pair of shooting sprees in Lewiston last week.

Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle was also put on lockdown Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from the college said the situation had been resolved and classes resumed at 10:30 a.m.

In Skowhegan, a person was taken into custody after a threat prompted the Community Regional Charter School to close Thursday, according to the school’s executive director.

Travis Works released a letter Thursday morning saying a parent of a student made the threat to a staffer. He didn’t expand on the nature of the threat or indicate when it was made.

Classes at the Dimensions Academy in Cornville and Creative Children’s Academy and Overman Academy in Skowhegan were canceled for the day and Works said they will resume Friday.

“This situation will be closely monitored and law enforcement will be in contact with me with any updates or concerns,” Works said in the letter.

He later said in an email to the Morning Sentinel that he couldn’t provide any additional details beyond what he said in his letter.

Skowhegan police, Maine State Police and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation. Calls to Skowhegan police and the sheriff’s office for additional details were not immediately returned.

The closure came just days after schools in Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield, all part of School Administrative District 49, canceled classes due to alarming social media posts made by a former student. The man who authorities say made the threats was arrested Monday in Oklahoma, where he now lives, and held on $1 million bail.

