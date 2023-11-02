LEWISTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will likely have a low-key visit with families of the Oct. 25 shooting victims during their trip to Lewiston Friday.

Several people who have heard snippets of the plans said they think the president will spend Friday afternoon meeting privately with families and some of the people who helped at the scenes or at the hospital.

“President Biden is no stranger to personal loss and grief,” Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said. “We are honored to have him visit Lewiston and share in our mourning.”

Gov. Janet Mills said in a prepared statement that she appreciates Biden’s “unwavering support of us in the wake of last week’s horrific tragedy.”

“By visiting us in our time of need, the president and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine — and for that I am profoundly grateful,” Mills said.

There are flight restrictions in the area between late morning and early evening Friday, an indication of the planned timetable for Biden’s trip.

The White House issued a statement late Wednesday that said the Bidens “will travel to Lewiston, Maine, following the tragic shooting last week in which 18 people were murdered, and many others were injured. The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response.”

It remains uncertain where those meetings will take place.

The White House said it would provide more information as the visit draws closer.

Biden is keenly aware of tragedy.

In 1972, his wife Neilia died in a car crash in Delaware that also claimed the life of their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, whom they called Amy. Their two sons, Beau and Hunter, were badly injured but survived.

Beau, the attorney general of Delaware, died in 2015 of brain cancer.

Biden’s 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad, talked extensively about Beau and dealing with the heartache of early deaths.

