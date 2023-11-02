Only one shooting victim at Central Maine Medical Center remained in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Two other patients are in stable condition, the hospital said.

Fourteen people were admitted to the hospital after the shootings at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and Just-In-Time Recreation. Three of them died.

The hospital would not confirm the names of patients in its care, but according to family and friends, Kyle “Ricky” Secor, Justin Karcher and Ben Dyer are still receiving care at CMMC.

Secor’s family posted on Facebook late Sunday that after multiple surgeries he had been taken off the ventilator, was breathing independently and was aware of his surroundings. Secor was shot multiple times in the stomach, legs and groin.

Friends of Karcher said that as of Wednesday he was also taken off the ventilator, was awake and able to talk.

Dyer’s family posted on a GoFundMe page on Monday that he was off the ventilator and able to talk with family, but he still has several surgeries ahead of him.

Another survivor, Gavin Robitaille, 16, is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is expected to need several reconstructive surgeries.

