An Edward Little High School sophomore who was severely wounded in last week’s mass shootings in Lewiston is recovering at a Boston hospital and doing well, according to statement issued Wednesday by his family.

Gavin Robitaille, 16, was shot at Just-In-Time Recreation, a Lewiston bowling alley on Mollison Way, last Wednesday evening. Gavin was at the bowling alley with his brother and mother that night, while his father was with his grandfather at Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant on Lincoln Street in Lewiston.

Robitaille was wounded when Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin shot several people at the bowling alley before going to Schemengees and killing and injuring others. Robitaille’s father left Schemengees before Card arrived and his mother and brother and grandfather were not injured.

Card killed 18 people and wounded 13 with an assault-style rifle before committing suicide in Lisbon.

A spokesman for Mass General for Children on Wednesday said Robitaille is in good condition, which means his vital signs are stable and within normal limits, that he is conscious and comfortable, and all indicators are excellent. He will, however, have to undergo several reconstructive surgeries to repair his arm as well as muscle and nerve damage.

The teenager’s family, who live in Auburn, said they wanted to thank first responders and the medical team at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston who performed emergency surgery to stabilize Robitaille after he was taken there following the shooting. He was later transferred to the Boston hospital. Robitaille’s family also wanted to thank people from across Maine and the country who have stepped up to offer support.

As of Wednesday evening, a GoFundMe fundraiser established by a family friend to help pay for surgical expenses had raised close to $40,000.

“Since last Wednesday’s horrific mass shooting, our family has been tested in ways we never imagined. Yet, despite these incredibly difficult circumstances, we have found great comfort through the acts of kindness of so many – actions spanning well beyond the borders of Lewiston and Auburn,” Robitaille’s family said. “We are so very grateful to those who have listened, offered a kind word and empathized. We know we are not alone, and certainly we count ourselves extremely fortunate that our son Gavin’s progress is positive.

“Of course, we know many other families are mourning at this time, and to each who experienced loss, we send our thoughts and prayers every day,” they said.

Robitaille’s family said he continues to receive “outstanding care” at Mass General.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your generosity, compassion, friendship and warmth. We know the road ahead will be difficult, but like a rainbow appearing after a storm, Gavin’s optimism continues to lift us all up – a reminder of how resilient young people can be,” his family said.

Robitaille is a baseball pitcher on the Edward Little High School team and enjoys playing golf with his father and brother, according to his GoFundMe page.

