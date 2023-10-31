One shooting victim who was previously in critical condition is now stable, according to Central Maine Medical Center.

The patient reached stable condition within the last 24 hours, said spokesperson Jim Cyr.

Two other patients remain in critical condition. A fourth victim was discharged from the medical center over the weekend.

Another survivor, Gavin Robitaille, 16, is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital where he is expected to need several reconstructive surgeries.

Last Wednesday’s shooing left 18 people dead and 13 injured.

Initially, 14 victims of the Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-In-Time Recreation shooting were taken in by the medical center in Lewiston. Three died in the hospital.

The hospital is not identifying the survivors still in its care.

But according to information from social media, those who remain at the hospital are Kyle “Ricky” Secor, Justin Karcher and Ben Dyer.

Secor’s family posted on Sunday that after multiple surgeries and a stay in the intensive care unit that he was taken off the ventilator he had been on and was breathing independently and aware of his surroundings. Kyle was shot multiple times in the abdomen, groin and legs.

Karcher’s family posted on Friday that he was in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit and that he had received at least one surgery. Karcher’s family has not posted any public social media updates since.

Dyer’s family wrote yesterday that after sustaining multiple injuries and being on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for days he had been moved out of the ICU and was awake.

Efforts to reach the families directly on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

