The gunman in the deadly shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Lewiston last week had gone through a “bad break-up” and a decline in mental health just before he targeted a bar where he had met his ex, according to police documents.

Robert Card, 40, also believed four local businesses — including Schemengees Bar & Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation, where the shootings took place — were broadcasting online that he was a pedophile.

Newly released police affidavits made public Tuesday afternoon show how police connected Card with the deaths as they investigated the deadliest shooting in Maine.

Some of the documents are redacted, but they still provide new details about the accused shooter and the manhunt that followed after Card escaped from the bar.

A person who was interviewed by police the night of the shootings told police Card “has been delusional since February 2023 after a bad break-up,” according to an arrest affidavit written by Maine State Police Detective Victoria Lane.

The person interviewed, who was identified in the affidavit only by their initials, N.H., said that since the break-up, Card “has had significant weight loss, has been hospitalized for mental health issues and prescribed medication that he stopped taking.”

N.H. also told police that Card believed businesses – Schemengees Bar & Grille, Just-in-Time Recreation, Gowell’s Market in Litchfield and Mixers Nightclub in Sabattus – were broadcasting online that he was a pedophile.

The night of the shootings, police also spoke with Card’s brother, who told them Card had been in a relationship with a person identified only as J.C. and that the two had met at Schemengees. The brother “said that ever since the relationship ended, Robert started wearing hearing aids and had been saying crazy things,” the affidavit said.

The documents were released Tuesday as three people injured in the shootings remain hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center. A fourth patient, a 16-year-old Edward Little High School student, is at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is expected to need several reconstructive surgeries.

CMMC said Tuesday that two of its three patients are in critical condition and one is stable.

Gov. Janet Mills has invited President Biden to visit Lewiston later this week, though the White House has yet to confirm the visit.

“We are appreciative of the governor of Maine inviting the president to visit. As you know, when the president visits any state anywhere, there’s a lot of logistics that has to come into play. I don’t have anything to share on a particular date,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The governor on Tuesday visited the Family Assistance Center in Lewiston that has been set up to help victims and their families access services like mental health counseling, financial aid, spiritual care and legal assistance.

Mills’ office also announced the launch of an online form Tuesday by which communities and organizations can request special behavioral health support, including on-site mental health clinics.

Card was found dead in a trailer at the Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon where he used to work on Friday night, about 48 hours after police say he committed the worst mass shootings in Maine history. Police have said he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 40-year-old U.S. Army reservist, Card was known to local law enforcement, who had received two reports of concerns about his mental health earlier this year. Family members of Card’s told police in May that he was experiencing paranoia and hearing voices, and his Army Reserve unit requested a welfare check in September.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office sent a File 6 – an attempt to locate teletype – to other law enforcement agencies as they followed up on the request for a welfare check, but they were not successful in locating Card. A deputy did make contact with Card’s brother, who told the officer he would work to secure any firearms Card had, and the File 6 alert was canceled on Oct. 18, exactly one week before the mass shooting.

On Monday, authorities identified three guns Card had with him at the time of the shootings: an AR-10-style Ruger SFAR rifle that was found in Card’s vehicle, a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P rifle. The Smith & Wesson guns were found with Card, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Press Herald staff writer Lana Cohen and Sun Journal Audience Engagement Editor Nina Mahaleris contributed to this report.

