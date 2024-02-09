Saco police are responding to a shooting downtown Friday afternoon and are asking people to shelter in place.

Police were called to the intersection of Elm and Temple streets for reports of shots fired around the same time that there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Elm Streets.

The crash involved a school bus from Old Orchard Beach, but none of the students onboard were injured, said Emily Roy, a spokesperson for the city.

Two other cars were involved in the crash, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured, she said.

Roy said police have not yet confirmed if the two calls were related.

“At this time we are asking people to avoid the downtown area and surrounding areas and shelter in place if they are in those areas.” she said, adding that the shelter-in-place area extends from Thornton Academy to the Biddeford town line.

Advertisement

All Saco and Biddeford schools are also in lockdown.

Thornton Academy said in a social media post that everyone on campus is safe and the school had “moved back to a shelter in place, which means they are free to access restrooms, etc.”

The school said it is working with police to determine when it will be able to dismiss students.

Several law enforcement agencies were in the area, including Saco, Buxton and Scarborough police and the York and Cumberland county sheriff’s departments. Police are staging in the parking lot of the nearby Reny’s, which has closed for the day.

Cheyenne Martin of Saco was in the area for an appointment and to shop at Reny’s when she saw police officers and the blocked off streets.

“It’s pretty scary,” she said. “There are a lot of people in the community and a lot of kids out. It’s really sad to know things like this can happen.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: