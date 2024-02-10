The suspects of a shooting on Friday afternoon in Saco remain at large Saturday, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress. Huntress said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

“If I had to guess I would say they’re not in the area,” he said.

The violence in downtown Saco, which happened around noon, prompted a lockdown of Saco and Biddeford schools and a shelter-in-place order. That order was lifted early Friday night.

Police received a report of gunfire between two vehicles, a red Dodge Charger and a gray Honda HR-V, at the intersection of Elm and Temple streets, police said in a statement. It wasn’t clear if the gunfire was from one car or both.

Both vehicles traveled up Elm Street where the Honda crashed into another car, which propelled both vehicles into a stopped Old Orchard Beach school bus. Neither the driver nor any of the students on the bus were hurt in the collision.

Four men were seen running from the Honda after the crash.

The red Dodge Charger was found Friday night at a home off Route 25 in Standish, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s said. Law enforcement officers from several agencies searched the home and surrounding area, and no suspects were found.

Evidence at the scene in Saco indicates that one of the four suspects, who was wearing all dark clothing, was shot in the right arm. A firearm was found in the back seat of the Honda. That vehicle has been towed and secured, Saco police said.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the suspects, the shooting or the crash contact Saco Police at SacoPD@sacomaine.org or by calling 207-284-4535.

