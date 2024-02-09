AUGUSTA — The suspect in the December killing of a 52-year-old Waterville woman who fled the state made his initial appearance Friday at the Capital Judicial Center.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, was extradited from Arkansas and is now in custody at the Kennebec County Jail, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hubiak, 20, is accused of killing his co-worker, Angela Bragg, at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville last December.

Police said he fled the state, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

He left Maine and was found Dec. 31 sleeping in his vehicle in a parking lot in Flippin, Arkansas. According to Arkansas police, Hubiak led them on a chase that ended when he crashed into a gas station parking lot. Police say he stepped out equipped with an “AR-style” rifle. A Boone County sheriff’s deputy fired at Hubiak, striking him several times.

Hubiak was taken to a medical facility in Springfield, Missouri, where he was kept in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, according to Arkansas State Police. After his recovery, Hubiak was held on a charge of murder, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Bragg was found dead by another coworker on Dec. 28, and the cause of her death was determined to be a sharp force injury and ruled as a homicide, according to Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An obituary shared by Plummer Funeral Home described Bragg as “the glue that held her family together.” Damon’s Beverage also took to Facebook to remember Bragg in a post, writing: “We are in the middle of an imaginable tragedy, one that ended with the loss of one of our family in our Waterville location.” The post described Bragg as a “valued employee, friend, and person.”

