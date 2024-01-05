A man accused of orchestrating the attack that led to the death of Derald “Darry” Coffin in April 2022 has pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

Anthony Osborne, 46, was scheduled to go to trial on Wednesday. But prosecutors said they dropped that charge during a plea hearing on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Maine Attorney General said Osborne agreed to serve eight years in prison and four years on probation, pending a judge’s approval. If he violates the terms of his release, he will have to serve the rest of his suspended 22-year sentence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 16.

The prosecutors were not available to discuss their decision Friday. Osborne’s defense attorney declined to answer questions about the plea deal.

Osborne was one of four men charged for their alleged roles in Coffin’s death and the shooting of Annabelle Hartnett, who survived her injuries.

Police have said Osborne was in Hartnett’s car on April 26, 2022, when Damion Butterfield, 24, Thomas MacDonald, 45, and Jonathan Geisinger, 46, approached shortly after 1 a.m. MacDonald later told police that Butterfield and Geisinger attacked Coffin, demanding money.

Butterfield, who pleaded guilty to several charges last month, then shot Coffin and Hartnett before the group fled.

Prosecutors have said Osborne set it all up; he told Geisinger where the three of them were so the men could come rob Hartnett and Coffin.

In December, Butterfield pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, robbery and owning a firearm as a prohibited person. Butterfield entered his plea after a jury had just reached a verdict following a week’s worth of trial. Butterfield opted not to hear their decision and agreed to serve 35 years in prison. His sentencing was not yet scheduled earlier this week.

