The man accused of killing Derald Coffin in Portland last year has taken a last-minute plea deal, just as jurors reached a verdict.

In a bizarre chain of events, Damion Butterfield, 24, opted not to hear the jury’s verdict, and instead pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to one count of murder, aggravated attempted murder, robbery and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The deal stipulates he will serve 35 years in prison. He faced 25 years to life for the murder charge.

Superior Court Justice MaryGay Kennedy accepted the deal. Butterfield is expected to be sentenced in two months.

A Cumberland County jury has spent the last three days debating whether he was responsible for killing Coffin and shooting Annabelle Hartnett on April 26, 2022. Butterfield was one of four men charged for their alleged roles in Coffin’s death, but prosecutors argued he was the one to pull the trigger in the robbery that turned deadly. He was the first to go to trial.

Throughout trial, prosecutors argued Butterfield shocked his former co-defendants, pulling out the gun and shooting Coffin for “street cred.” A former co-defendant and a corrections officer testified they heard Butterfield brag about the shooting afterward.

Prosecutors were planning on playing calls for the jury in which Butterfield appeared to brag even more, but a judge barred them from playing the calls as a sanction for not sharing more evidence with Butterfield’s attorneys.

The defense team argued their client took the fall for three men almost twice his age, and that it was actually Jonathan Geisinger, 46, who shot Coffin and Hartnett.

They said his gang ties weren’t serious. His lead attorney referred to him several times throughout trial as “immature,” a “man child” and a “gangster wannabe.”

The jury had been deliberating since Friday afternoon following closing arguments. They sat through a week’s worth of testimony, from police detectives, crime scene technicians, DNA analysts and two eyewitnesses.

As jurors considered their verdict, they emerged a few times Monday and Tuesday to rehear evidence. On Monday, they asked to rewatch body camera footage from one of the first officers on the crime scene. On Tuesday, they watched a roughly 20-minute interview Butterfield did with Portland detectives nearly a week after the shooting.

