A jury is now deliberating whether to convict a man of murder for a fatal robbery last spring.

Damion Butterfield, 24, is being tried on charges of murder, aggravated attempted murder and robbery. He is accused of killing Derald “Darry” Coffin and shooting Annabelle Hartnett in Portland shortly after 1 a.m. on April 26, 2022, in what investigators have called a robbery turned deadly.

A dozen jurors must unanimously decide whether Butterfield is guilty of each of the three charges.

But to find him guilty of murder, the highest charge, not everyone has to agree that Butterfield pulled the trigger — he could still be convicted if some jurors believe that he only helped someone else out as an accomplice.

Police also charged Butterfield, Thomas MacDonald, 45, Jonathan Geisinger, 46, and Anthony Osborne, 46 for their alleged roles in the attempted robbery and Coffin’s death. Prosecutors say Osborne set it all up, sitting in the backseat of Hartnett’s Range Rover on Woodford Street as the other three men approached, demanded money and attacked Coffin. But, prosecutors say, Butterfield pulled the trigger.

In closing arguments Friday morning, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue said the state reached its case “inch by inch.” Detectives had to work their way from a “whodunnit” more than a year ago, she said, eventually identifying four suspects.

Over five days of testimony, the state called on two eyewitnesses to the shooting, including Hartnett and MacDonald, who was the only one to identify Butterfield as the shooter. Hartnett said she couldn’t clearly see her shooter’s face on the dark, poorly lit street.

Prosecutors also played surveillance footage of Butterfield with MacDonald and Geisinger near MacDonald’s apartment shortly after the shooting, exiting the same vehicle that had been parked by the scene. They showed the jury the clothes Butterfield was wearing when he was arrested later that day, clothes that Bogue said match the black and red sweater Hartnett described the shooter wearing.

Butterfield’s lawyer James Howaniec told the jury the state lacks DNA evidence tying Butterfield to the gun, which belonged to Geisinger. Howaniec told the jury on Friday that Geisinger was the gunman, and Butterfield is taking the fall.

And Howaniec argued the clothes Butterfield was wearing when he was arrested — a black jacket and a multicolored T-shirt with red in it — don’t match what Hartnett described.

He has also cast doubt on MacDonald’s credibility and intentions.

MacDonald, who was facing felony murder and robbery charges, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of hindering apprehension in April. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges in exchange for his testimony.

Bogue and Howaniec argued the most when it came to a recording of an interview detectives had with Butterfield at the York County Jail in May 2022, before anyone was charged for Coffin’s death.

Butterfield never admits to being the shooter, or being involved, in the interview, which jurors watched on Tuesday. But prosecutors said Butterfield’s various statements contradict his defense attorneys’ arguments that he was manipulated and used by three older men as their fall-guy.

Butterfield told the detectives “nobody can rope me into anything, nobody made me do anything.” He indicated he is affiliated with a gang.

But Howaniec said the video instead shows how immature his client is, that he’s more of a “gangster wannabe.”

This story will be updated.

