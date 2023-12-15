More than one third of Maine youth continue to struggle with mental health challenges, but vaping use has declined over the past two years, according to a new health survey released on Friday.

The Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey shows the percentage of high school students who vaped during the previous 30 days declined from a high of 29% in 2019 to 16% in 2023. All high school and middle school students in Maine are given the opportunity to take the survey every two years.

The previous survey in 2021 survey showed a similar vaping percentage of 17.4% to 2023, but experts cautioned that the number could have been artificially low because some pandemic restrictions were still in place, reducing time spent with peers in school and other social situations. Comparing 2023 – when schools have returned to a normal schedule for about two years – to 2019 is considered to be a more accurate reflection of trends.

Meanwhile, 35% of high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless for two weeks in a row, nearly the same as the 35.9% in 2021 and a slight increase from the 32.1% who reported depression symptoms in 2019.

“This data is an important tool to help us gauge whether Maine youth are feeling supported by the adults in their lives, and gives us a measurable sense of how they perceive and engage with potentially risky, unhealthy behaviors,” said Dr. Puthiery Va, Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director. “Crucially, these survey results also help guide our work with partners in schools and communities to provide education and resources to Maine’s middle and high schoolers to make healthy decisions and feel supported as they navigate the turbulent pre-teen and teen years.”

The Maine CDC launched a public education campaign against teen vaping in 2019, and the Flavors Hook Kids Maine group has been lobbying for the state and municipalities to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. The group argues that flavors such as raspberry, menthol, cotton candy and vanilla entice youth to start vaping, and then they get quickly hooked on the products.

The Maine Legislature will be taking up the flavored tobacco ban during the next session, which begins in January. The Maine Senate voted in favor of a ban in 2023, but the measure failed to get a vote in the state House. The House is expected to vote on the bill in the session that begins next month. The Mills administration supports the ban on flavored tobacco.

Meanwhile, several cities and towns have recently banned the sale of flavored tobacco products, including Falmouth, Portland, South Portland and Brunswick.

