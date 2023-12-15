Portland police have shut down an area along Allen Avenue between Ray Street and Allen’s Corner in North Deering while they try to coax a man out of a condo.

Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin said Gorham police officers were attempting to deliver court paperwork to a man who lives at the condo development at 459 Allen Avenue when they heard a gunshot.

Martin said he could not identify the man or say what paperwork officers were trying to deliver.

He is believed to be the only person inside the unit, Martin said. Police have told others in the condo development and the surrounding neighborhood to shelter in place.

Portland’s special reaction team and a Cumberland County K9 team have responded to the scene. Police have sent two robots into the home to try to make contact with the man and set off flash bangs, Martin said. A third robot was expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

“We’re trying to get communication as best we can,” he said.

Martin said there is no imminent danger to the public but they are asking anyone who lives in the area to contact police if they absolutely have to leave their home.

This story will be updated.

