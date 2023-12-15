AUGUSTA — A Manchester man died after being struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Augusta early Friday morning.

Matthew Galletta, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of what was reported as a pedestrian-motor vehicle crash at 5:20 a.m.

According to a news release from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, initial investigation indicates Galletta was in the righthand, southbound lane at mile marker 111 in Augusta, when he was struck by a pickup truck. Galletta’s vehicle was parked on the side of the Interstate.

The driver of the pickup truck, whom Moss did not immediately identify, suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating why Galletta was in the righthand lane.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Maine State Police Trooper Daniel Grenier at 624-7076 extension 9.

