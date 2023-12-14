A judge is not allowing the state to use some of its key evidence in a Portland murder trial.

Damion Butterfield, 24, is charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery. He is one of four men accused in a scheme that led to the death of Derald “Darry” Coffin and the shooting of Annabelle Hartnett on April 26, 2022, on Woodford Street in Portland.

Butterfield’s attorneys asked Cumberland County Superior Justice MaryGay Kennedy to dismiss his indictment on Wednesday, accusing the state of withholding texts Butterfield sent to his girlfriend from Maine State Prison in which he both confesses and threatens to “falsely convict” himself. Prosecutors told the judge they did not intentionally withhold any evidence.

In a ruling Thursday, Kennedy said she found the request for dismissal “extreme and disproportionate,” but she agreed the situation called for a meaningful sanction against prosecutors.

“It was evident from testimony that persons who report to the Office of the Attorney General apparently misunderstand or do not adequately appreciate the seriousness of the state’s discovery obligations,” Kennedy wrote.

So she is barring attorneys from playing a series of highly anticipated jail and prison calls in which prosecutors told the jury during opening statements that Butterfield incriminates himself. His defense team has argued the calls are unreliable and their client has impulse control issues.

Banning the texts wasn’t enough, Kennedy wrote, because prosecutors had already changed their minds about showing the texts to the jury.

The trial, which was expected to last two weeks, has experienced a few stops and starts since it began on Dec. 6. The jury was not in the courtroom Wednesday and Kennedy had also canceled arguments Monday for an unrelated emergency.

Wednesday’s arguments centered around a text Butterfield sent on a prison-monitored tablet in which he appears to confess to killing Coffin and shooting Hartnett.

“I killed Derald Coffin and shot (Annabelle) Hartnett,” the text said.

But According to Kennedy’s order, Butterfield had sent other texts just five minutes earlier in which he told his girlfriend he was going to “falsely convict” himself and “plead guilty and we both know I didn’t do it.”

The defense team argued that the corrections officer who was monitoring his messages failed to send detectives those other texts, creating a serious gap in evidence.

“This Assistant Attorney General clearly had a duty to inquire about the existence of additional text messages when they received the selected text messages from Detective Hagerty,” Kennedy wrote. “The Court concludes that the State violated its discovery obligations by failing to inquire about the existence of additional text messages, including the exculpatory messages identified by defense counsel that arguably provide context to the inculpatory text messages they were provided.”

Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said Wednesday they never received those other texts because the prison didn’t share them with their lead detective. Cpl. Lori Davies, the officer monitoring his messages, said she didn’t see the other texts where Butterfield claims he’s innocent.

Butterfield’s lawyer, Daniel Dubé, asked the lead detective, Andrew Hagerty, why he didn’t think to ask for the whole conversation, and then accused the state of cherry-picking evidence.

Robbin did acknowledge Wednesday that the state could have done more.

“In hindsight now, yeah. Maybe we should have asked more questions about the process,” Robbin said.

This story will be updated.

