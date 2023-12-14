A Maine man pleaded not guilty to driving into and injuring four state troopers in Hollis this summer.

Tyler Croston, 24, of Westbrook, appeared in York County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon via Zoom.

The arraignment hearing was brief. Appearing from the York County Jail, Croston sat silently in an orange jumpsuit as Judge James Martemucci read out the eight charges. His attorney, Stephen Shea, entered not guilty pleas on Croston’s behalf.

Croston was charged in late August with driving under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. York County Court Judge Andre Janelle set his bail at $250,000. The charges carry a maximum sentence of more than 50 years in prison.

He is accused of veering off the road in Hollis on the evening of Aug. 27 and hitting four state police officers.

Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemiuex, and Dakota Stewart as well as trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre were mediating a family disturbance near the intersection of Hollis Road and Star Lane. Around 11 p.m., Croston allegedly swerved off the road and drove a 2017 Subaru WRX into all four troopers. Law enforcement said at the time that they believed Croston had been using marijuana.

The troopers were taken to Maine Medical Center following the crash. One was seriously injured. Croston was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being released and booked into York County Jail.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Four troopers hit, seriously injured by driver in breakdown lane in Hollis

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: