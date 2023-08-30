A man accused of veering off the road and hitting four Maine State Police troopers with his car this weekend will remain at the York County jail unless he posts a $250,000 cash bail, a judge ruled Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old Tyler Croston, of Westbrook, is accused of driving a 2017 Subaru WRX into four Maine State Police troopers early Sunday morning in Hollis. He did not speak during his brief initial court appearance Wednesday. Appearing remotely, he sat silently in his orange jail jumpsuit as District Court Judge Andre Janelle listed the nine charges against him, including aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Croston is charged with violating two sets of bail conditions from domestic violence charges and was not eligible for bail before his first court appearance.

Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Stewart and trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre were trying to mediate a family disturbance at the intersection of Hollis Road (Route 202) and Star Lane late Sunday night, York County Sheriff William King said Monday.

They were standing near the breakdown lane just before 11:15 p.m. when Croston is accused of swerving off the road, to the right side of the parked cars and into the grassy area.

The troopers were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, King said. Croston also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was later released and booked into the York County jail. His passenger, Amber Gedaro, 27, of Westbrook, was treated at the scene.

Mowry took the “brunt of the crash,” said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. He underwent surgery for fractures to his legs.

Lemieux was discharged from the hospital Monday morning after being treated for fractures to one of his legs. St. Pierre remained hospitalized Monday afternoon with serious-but-non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to undergo surgery. Stewart was treated and released from the hospital with several broken bones in his right foot.

Janelle referenced an affidavit that could include new details about the crash, but the document was not available for a reporter to review at the courthouse Wednesday.

Croston’s court-appointed attorney, Stephen Shea, did not immediately return a message asking to discuss the case and whether his client planned on posting bail.

The charges against Croston carry a maximum sentence of more than 50 years. He is scheduled to return to court for a dispositional conference on December 14.

