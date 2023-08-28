Police say a 24-year-old Westbrook man was intoxicated when he hit and injured four Maine State Police troopers who were standing in the breakdown lane of Route 202 while interviewing people involved in a domestic disturbance.

Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux and Dakota Steward and trooper recruit Shane St. Pierre from the Southern Field Division responded to a family disturbance at 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hollis Road (Route 202) and Star Lane. As they tried to mediate, a Subaru operated by Tyler Croston drove into the breakdown lane and hit all four troopers just before 11:15 p.m., York County Sheriff William King said.

The troopers were taken to Maine Medical Center, one in critical condition, King said. Croston also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His passenger, a 27-year-old Westbrook woman, was treated at the scene.

Stewart was treated and released from the hospital with several broken bones in his right foot. Mowry, Lemieux and St. Pierre remain hospitalized with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday morning.

Croston was charged with aggravated under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He also was charged with violating two sets of bail conditions. Because of those charges, he is not eligible for bail before his first court appearance on Wednesday, King said.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and was reconstructed by the Kennebunk Police Department. Investigators have conferred with the York County District Attorney’s Office and will work with them as the investigation moves forward, King said.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

This story will be updated.

