A 40-year-old Scarborough man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

Scarborough police say the car driven by Mudimbiyi Kalombo crashed just after 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 in front of the Comfort Inn. Emergency personnel arrived to find Kalombo unresponsive in the car.

Kalombo was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Police have not released any information about what may have caused the crash.

The crash is being investigated by Scarborough police with assistance from the Windham Police Department.

