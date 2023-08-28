WATERVILLE — The body of a Waterville man who was believed to have entered the Kennebec River last week was found over the weekend, police said Monday.

The body of John Lessard, 42, was recovered Saturday morning near Fort Halifax Park in Winslow, police Sgt. Jason Longley said in a statement.

Lessard’s body was found about 200 yards from where it’s believed he initially entered the river on Aug. 21, Longley said, near the north end of the RiverWalk in downtown Waterville.

His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta, Longley said.

Authorities have not released a cause of death and the matter remains under investigation. It’s not clear what led Lessard to enter the river.

Police and fire personnel along with the Maine Warden Service spent several days last week searching the river for signs of Lessard.

