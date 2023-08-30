AUGUSTA — An Oakland woman whose 14 month-old son died after being exposed to opioids pleaded guilty to manslaughter and drug trafficking charges Wednesday.

A state prosecutor said Karson Malloy, son of Ashley Malloy, 22, of Oakland, had a mix of fentanyl, tramadol and a cutting agent in his system. There was enough fentanyl to kill upwards of four adult users, according to the state’s chief medical examiner.

Malloy pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, and three counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, class B felonies, Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center.

Sentencing is expected to take place in the next few months.

Malloy had initially pleaded not guilty in the case.

Katie Sibley, an assistant attorney general, described an Oak Street apartment in Oakland where Malloy and her son lived. Acting on a search warrant, police found pounds of illegal drugs, in multiple locations, including within a blanket on a bed where Malloy put her son down for a nap the morning of Nov. 2, 2021.

Sibley said police, whom Malloy agreed to let in to her apartment, saw Malloy pulling a sheet and blanket from her bedroom with white powder spread all over them. The powder tested positive to be a mixture of the opioids fentanyl and tramadol and a cutting agent Sibley said was commonly used with fentanyl.

Sibley said around 10 a.m., Nov. 2, 2021, Malloy had set Karson down on that same bed and blanket for a nap, later checking on him and finding him unresponsive.

Malloy called 911 around 11:50 a.m. and reported her son was unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency medical workers were unable to resuscitate the young boy, who was pronounced dead at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville

Sibley said police investigated following the protocol required in an incident involving the sudden and unexpected death of a child under three years-old. She said initially detectives thought they were investigating a tragic medical situation.

Then police, acting on a search warrant, found a digital scale with residue of cocaine and a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol, and Malloy’s DNA, on it. In a suitcase police found several rounds of ammunition and 16 bags of suspected illegal drugs, just over three pounds, which later was confirmed to include cocaine, fentanyl and tramadol. In her bedroom they found a money-counting machine and plastic baggies. Two locked boxes were found to contain cocaine, methamphetamine and more of the fentanyl, tramadol and cutting agent mixture.

Police found more than 5 pounds of fentanyl, more than a pound of crack, methamphetamine and about $2,200 in cash, police said at the time. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $700,000.

Sibley said the evidence found indicated a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

John Pelletier, Malloy’s attorney, said Malloy was not an active participant in any drug trafficking, that she was only an accomplice to others charged with drug trafficking.

He said she was pleading guilty because she failed to perceive the risk to Karson, which constituted criminal negligence.

Malloy remains out on bail, of $5,000, pending her sentencing. She and Pelletier left the courtroom promptly after the hearing ended. Pelletier has said previously that Malloy loved Karson very much and was extremely distraught about his loss.

Sibley said Mark Flomenbaum, chief medical examiner for the state, ruled the death was a homicide. He determined Karson’s cause of death was complications of a bowel obstruction that was due to the combined effect of fentanyl and tramadol, which lead to rapid and immediate respiratory failure and cardiac arrest that was irreversible. She said Malloy acted recklessly by exposing him to the drugs that are responsible for his death.

This story will be updated.

