A judge appeared to disagree with a proposed plea deal with a woman accused of stealing half a million dollars from a local dentist because it didn’t include jail time.

Pamela Anzelc, who owns a dental clinic in Portland, has alleged Theresa York stole at least half a million dollars from her between 2016 and 2021 that was intended to pay federal taxes.

York, 59, was scheduled to plead guilty Monday to one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a class B crime. Through a plea agreement laid out in an email to Anzelc from a victim witness advocate, York would have been given a suspended six-year sentence and three years of probation. Prosecutors did not present the plea deal in court and have declined to comment about the case.

But more than an hour after the hearing was scheduled to start, Superior Justice Nancy Mills emerged from her chambers and said the event was being postponed following “significant discussion” with York’s attorney and prosecutors.

“I would not have approved no jail sentence in this case,” Mills said.

Anzelc already reached a $475,000 restitution agreement with York in August 2021. She said York is paying her back in $2,000-a-month installments. But the restitution agreement won’t cover the $83,000 she said she spent on legal fees and accounting, nor will it cover the $6,238 Anzelc is paying in loan interest.

Mills said Monday that an agreement should also include $475,000 in restitution, “if not more.” It was not clear if that was on top of the civil restitution York has already agreed to pay.

Both York and Anzelc were at the Cumberland County courthouse Monday. Anzelc said afterward that she was pleased with what Mills said. Anzelc said she believes jail time will “send a message” that this degree of theft is wrong.

York’s attorney, Luke Rioux, did not immediately respond to questions about the delayed hearing and how his client feels about the judge’s comments.

Mills scheduled a private meeting with York’s attorney and prosecutors for Nov. 15.

Anzelc had known York for more than 20 years when, while on vacation in April 2021, she learned the IRS had frozen her bank accounts. They told her she owed more than $456,000 in unpaid federal taxes, Anzelc said in an interview this month.

For years, Anzelc said, York had been drafting checks for Anzelc to sign under the guise of paying the business’s taxes, only to deposit them into her own accounts. York was also forging financial records at the office, Anzelc said, and shredding notices from the IRS.

“She’d come in with a smile and pretend she was there as my right-hand person,” Anzelc said in an interview this month. “And all the time, she was robbing me blind.”

It turns out the IRS had been sending her certified notices for years, Anzelc said, and York was hiding and shredding them.

Anzelc said she had to take out a half-million-dollar loan to pay her taxes. The amount she owed grew in 2020 and 2021.

