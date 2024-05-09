Maine State Police are investigating an incident along Interstate 295 in Freeport, spokeswoman Shannon Moss confirmed at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incident occurred at mile marker 18 on the southbound side of the highway, Moss said via email. Exactly what happened is unclear.

“Troopers and detectives are on scene trying to figure out what they’ve got and exactly what happened,” she said.

Moss said she would provide additional information when it’s available.

This story will be updated.

