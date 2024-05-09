WINSLOW — Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the delivery late last week of a large amount of illegal drugs to an address in Winslow.

Police in this Kennebec County community on Wednesday issued a news release detailing the apparent misdelivery of two packages from California containing nearly 30 pounds of pills that tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.

The street value of those pills is estimated to be around $2 million.

The resident who received them had neither ordered anything nor was expecting any deliveries from the West Coast, police said.

Randy Wing, deputy chief of the Winslow Police Department, said Thursday that no other packages containing illicit drugs have been received.

“We wanted to get it out there so people were aware in case more appeared at any other residence,” Wing said. “They didn’t, I can tell you that much.”

The investigation continues as police work to identify the sender of the drugs and process the pills and bags for evidence.

At this point, Wing said he doesn’t believe any more packages like this will be received in Winslow.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the Postal Service has a strategy to stem the flow of illegal drugs through the mail and has identified that as a top priority. That strategy includes working with other federal agencies as well as local and state law enforcement, and employing new tools and technologies.

Wing said if people receive packages that seem suspicious, they should contact the police.

“Just like this individual did, if you get a package like this and find something like this, the first thing you want to do is report it,” he said. “Especially with the fentanyl, you don’t want to handle it. It’s very dangerous.”

