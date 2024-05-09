A Wells man will serve 27 years in prison for attacking police at Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Trevor Bickford, 20, pleaded guilty in January to three counts of attempted murder of officers and three counts of assaulting officers. He faced up to 120 years in prison.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Southern New York sentenced Bickford to 27 years in prison and a lifetime of supervision.

Prosecutors said Bickford acted as a terrorist and officers wrote in letters to the court last week they were traumatized by the incident.

But Bickford’s attorneys and family have said in court filings that he was dealing with serious mental illness at the time. They said he wouldn’t have done this if he were treated.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous