Trevor Bickford of Wells pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple counts of terrorism one year after being charged with attempting to kill U.S. officials in the name of radical Islamic jihad and using a machete-style knife to attack three New York City police officers in Times Square on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Bickford, 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of New York before Judge P. Kevin Castel, according to a statement from Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

Bickford was indicted in February on four counts of attempted murder of an officer and three counts of assault on an officer, according to U.S. District Court records. He was scheduled to begin a trial on March 18. Together, the charges carry a potential penalty of up to 120 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for April 11.

“A year and one day ago today, this office charged Trevor Bickford with attempting to murder three NYPD officers while they were on duty protecting the thousands of civilians who flocked to Times Square just over a year ago to celebrate the New Year with friends and family,” Williams said.

Bickford targeted the iconic yearly celebration to carry out “brazen acts of violence and hatred in the name of jihad,” Williams said.

“Today’s guilty plea should serve as a warning: terrorists who target and attack law enforcement and endanger the American people will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Garland said.

“The defendant in this case, motivated by violent extremist views, traveled to New York City for the sole purpose of committing acts of violence and attacked three police officers causing serious injuries,” Wray said. “Police officers bravely protect the American people and attacks against them cannot be tolerated. The FBI will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable all those who engage in acts of terrorism.”

