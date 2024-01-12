FARMINGTON — The state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of death of a mother and daughter on Red Schoolhouse Road as homicide, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The cause of death for each woman was not released.

The statement issued by Moss emphasized there is no danger to the public.

On Dec. 27, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the discovery of two deceased people at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington.

Officers responded to the business and confirmed two people were deceased within the business. The deceased were identified as Jean Robinson, 76, of Farmington and Allison “Joy” Cumming, 53, of Farmington.

Both women were very popular in the community.

State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives, Farmington police officers, and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies in collaboration with the Office of the Maine Attorney General Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, according to the statement.

Additional information will be released “when the investigation dictates it’s appropriate to do so,” according to Moss.

