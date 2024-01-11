The Edgecomb man accused of killing his girlfriend’s daughter on Christmas 2022 pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to one count of depraved indifference murder.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 29, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and chained at the wrists and ankles, spoke only once at his brief arraignment at Lincoln County Superior Court — to deny responsibility for the death of three-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan.

Witham-Jordan was living with his girlfriend, Faith Lewis, and their four children in their Edgecomb home when the couple called 911 and reported that Handrahan was unresponsive early on Dec. 25, 2022. When first responders arrived, they found the child stiff, cold to the touch and so bruised that one EMT said she looked like a “dalmatian” according to a police affidavit.

Within days, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide. But even though Lewis and Witham-Jordan were the only adults home on the night Handrahan died, the state police investigation into the slaying dragged on for months, frustrating both the child’s family and Witham-Jordan, who said through a lawyer last spring that he wasn’t sure he was even considered a suspect.

In October, police arrested Witham-Jordan and charged him with depraved indifference murder. An affidavit filed in court painted a grisly picture of the alleged beating and neglect that led to the child’s death. But even though the document, which included a wide range of evidence including text message records, cell phone app data, and DNA testing results, laid out a detailed timeline of Witham-Jordan’s alleged trip to purchase drugs on Christmas Eve morning, it failed to fully explain when the man could have killed Makinzlee — or why no one in the crowded house had heard the beating that led to her death.

A judge set Witham-Jordan’s bail at $250,000 cash in October and barred him from using or possessing illegal drugs or having contact with any minor under the age of 16. As of Thursday’s hearing, he had not posted bail and remained at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

This story will be updated.

