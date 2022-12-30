Two protection orders have been filed just days after a 3-year-old Edgecomb girl was killed on Christmas morning, each providing new details about possible abuse in the toddler’s home.

Makinzlee Handrahan’s death has been ruled a homicide. Police have yet to announce any arrests in the case.

The toddler’s mother filed paperwork Tuesday in Wiscasset District Court seeking a protection from abuse order against a man she described as “verbally, mentally and physically abusive.”

The complaint listed the man as a “former or present” romantic partner who she said would “hold me down to not let me up after screaming at me and trying to bite me” and who has “pushed me to feel as I had to not have friends.”

“He would yell how the kids were annoying and complain they were watching TV downstairs in the living room,” the complaint reads. “(He) would yell and scream at me about money and how he didn’t want me to work so I could be around to drive him.”

The order, which was approved by a judge on a temporary basis the same day, seeks protection for the mother and her two sons, and also asks that the man return a key to her house.

A second complaint filed Thursday by the father of Makinzlee’s two half-brothers, ages seven and nine, was also granted on a temporary basis, seeking protection from the mother on their behalf.

It states that due to Makinzlee’s death, “we are very concerned for their safety, health and welfare under her direct care.”

The Press Herald is not naming any of those involved in the protection orders because they have not been charged with crimes.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call at about 7:37 Christmas morning about a child who was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency responders and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office went to an apartment at the Davis Island Townhomes development at 45 U.S. Route 1. Edgecomb is a rural community located just north of Wiscasset.

Police said the girl was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead. The investigation was taken over by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol in all child deaths in Maine.

Detectives and evidence response technicians investigated late into the night on Christmas and all day Monday.

A neighbor who spoke with the Press Herald on Tuesday said investigators wanted to know whether anyone heard screaming or banging coming from the apartment where the toddler and her family lived.

One neighbor, who did not give their name out of respect for the family, said the child’s mother was crying when she returned to the apartment complex Monday evening with two other women. The neighbor said the mother had two other children and another man was often seen at the home, presumably a boyfriend.

It is not clear if Makinzlee or her family had previous interactions with state child protective services workers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services has declined to comment on whether the girl and her family had any prior interactions with the state.

“Due to state and federal statutory prohibitions, and to avoid compromising law enforcement’s investigation, the department is unable to comment on this matter,” Jackie Farwell, an agency spokeswoman, said in an email Wednesday evening.

This story will be updated.

