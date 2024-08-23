A dump truck broke through Babb’s Bridge on Friday afternoon.

The covered bridge crosses the Presumpscot River between Gorham and Windham. The truck fell through the wooden planks into the river, according to Gorham Police Department, which said there were no injuries.

The truck was overweight and exceeded the three-ton weight limit posted, said Paul Merrill, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.

“This is unfortunate, but it is a prime example of why people need to pay attention when they see a weight limit posted on a bridge, it’s there for a very good reason,” Merrill said.

A dispatcher said the road is closed at the time and more information about the cause of the crash will be available later.

The bridge, which connects Gorham’s Hurricane Road to Windham’s Covered Bridge Road, was originally built in 1840, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. It burned down in 1973 and it reopened three years later after the department built a replica with locally milled lumber.

DOTD bridge engineers need to analyze the extent of the damage before deciding how to repair it, Merrill said. He said the “best-case scenario” would be closing the bridge for at least a few months to repair the bridge deck.

“We know it’s an important site, not only to the whole community but to the state,” Merrill said. “We’re going to evaluate the safety of the structure. There’s a lot of things to consider when we figure out next steps.”

This story will be updated.

