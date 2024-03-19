Bao Bao Dumpling House closed in late February because of a staffing shortage, and will stay closed through the end of March as owners Cara Stadler and Cecile Stadler seek a replacement crew.

The Spring Street restaurant posted a sign in its front window on Saturday, Feb. 24 announcing that because it was short-staffed, it would be closed effective immediately “until further notice.”

On its Facebook page, Cara Stadler posted that the restaurant would be closed through the end of March. The post included a photo of Stadler and her newborn baby, along with the hashtags “thewaymaternityleaveshouldbe” and “lifeofarestaurateur.”

“Normally I’d just hop back in the kitchen but maternity leave is important and I’m taking mine,” Stadler wrote. “We’re in the process of trying to find a good crew but until then we’ll be taking a much needed break.” Dozens of well-wishers offered congratulations and support in their comments on the post.

Stadler declined further comment when contacted Tuesday.

