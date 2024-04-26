Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill to restructure Maine’s income tax brackets with an aim of reducing taxes for low- and middle-wage workers while increasing taxes on wealthier residents.

The bill, L.D. 1231, passed both the House of Representatives and Senate and was expected to modestly increase state revenues.

Mills took issue with the way the bill advanced through the Legislature and also said that while well-intentioned, it would not deliver meaningful tax relief.

“Over the past several years, we have substantially reduced, it not outright eliminated, the tax burden for low-income Mainers,” the governor wrote in a letter to lawmakers Friday. “While I am always open to conversations about how we can continue to reduce the tax burden for Maine people, I do not believe this bill effectively achieves its aim.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Meldon Carmichael, R-Greenbush, argued that blue-collar workers like farmers, carpenters, welders, electricians and mechanics needed help to keep up with inflation, which has outpaced increases in their earnings – at a time when the state continues to record surpluses in revenue, driven partly but not wholly by income taxes.

Mills said that in recent years there have been numerous expansions of eligibility for, and increases in, the value of deductions, exemptions and tax credits specifically targeted at low-income taxpayers, and that as a result low-income Mainers already have little or no tax liability.

Advertisement

Maine’s highest income tax rate of 7.15% is the 10th highest state income tax rate in the country, and there are concerns that increasing that top rate further would create challenges because it would increase the state’s reliance on a small number of taxpayers — less than 1% — whose income is disproportionately composed of highly volatile sources such as capital gains and business income, Mills wrote.

“Income tax revenue, which already varies significantly year-to-year, would become more volatile and likely more closely tied to economic conditions,” she said.

The governor also criticized the process by which the bill advanced through the Legislature, saying it was introduced as a vague “concept draft” with no actual legislative language available at a public hearing.

“The tax increases included in the enacted bill were not presented during the public hearing; they were first unveiled and discussed at the work session afterward, which denied the public and stakeholders, small businesses for instance, the opportunity to weigh in and shape the discussion,” Mills said.

Mills has now vetoed seven bills this legislative session. Lawmakers concluded a bulk of their work for the year last week but are expected to return to Augusta for at least one additional day to take up the governor’s vetoes.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: