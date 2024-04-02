AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills used her first veto of the year to block a bill that would have limited the use of contract clauses that prohibit a former employee from competing with a previous employer.

Mills said she vetoed L.D. 1496, because the Labor and Housing Committee failed to prove that noncompete agreements are a problem and the sponsor, Rep. Sophia Warren, D-Scarborough, did not try to address the governor’s concerns.

“Regrettably, that offer of compromise was rejected,” Mills wrote. “As a result, I am left with no choice but to return L.D. 1496 unsigned and vetoed, and urge the Legislature to sustain the veto.”

It takes a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to overturn a gubernatorial veto. The bill was enacted along party lines, so Mills’ veto is likely to hold.

Warren could not be reached Tuesday morning to discuss the veto.

Warren’s bill would have only allowed the state to enforce noncompete agreements that are “reasonable and not broader than necessary” to protect an employer’s trade secrets or to protect an employer when the employee has an ownership interest in the company.

Mills said in her veto letter that lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 that prohibited noncompete clauses for low-income workers like hairdressers or fast-food workers and the Department of Labor has not heard any complaints about that law being insufficient.

Current law prohibits non-compete agreements for people earning 400% or below the federal poverty level, which is about $15,000 a year.

Mills said those contract clauses “can be critical tools to prevent employees from taking unfair advantage of their employees” in industries such as technology start-ups and microbreweries.

Mills also noted that the Federal Trades Commission is issuing new rules on noncompete agreements, so it would be “ill-advised” for Maine to enact its own rules before then.

